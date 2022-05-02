(Council Bluffs) -- Improved conditions are prompting Pottawattamie County officials to lift the county's open burning ban.
County officials announced the ban's end at 9 a.m. Monday. In a news release, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed says ongoing assessment of vegetative fuel, soil and environmental conditions now indicate a decreased potential for extreme fire behavior and rapid spread. Reed adds recent and anticipated precipitation, spring greening of vegetation, and progress in agricultural planting season work have all contributed to reducing extreme fire risk.
Open burning is now allowable throughout the county except in any municipal city limits where there is a standing ordinance prohibiting open burning on a regular basis. Residents are advised to check with their local fire department or city clerk to determine whether your community has such an ordinance.