(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces 11 years in prison in connection with a drug investigation.
U.S. District Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 39-year-old Dustin Michael Adkins was sentenced September 20 to 132 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute
methamphetamine. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Law enforcement stopped Adkins in September of last year for a traffic violation in Council Bluffs. Adkins initially eluded officers and a bag containing methamphetamine was thrown from
the vehicle. Adkins was arrested and the methamphetamine was recovered. Adkins possessed a total of 90.43 grams of methamphetamine.
Council Bluffs Police, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff Department, and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa.