(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a 2021 drug offense.
The Southern District Court of Iowa reports 50-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced to 84 months in prison Friday for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamie. Campos is required to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term.
On July 4, 2021, the court says Campos was the front seat passenger of a car stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for speeding on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs. Law enforcement later found approximately 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in Campos' backpack. Campos was also in possession of a loaded revolver he had placed underneath the passenger's seat, while being prohibited from possessing firearms.
The Iowa State Patrol, Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the United State Attorney's Office for the Southern District Court of Iowa.