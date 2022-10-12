(KMAland) -- Two railroad-related projects in KMAland are among the recipients of a loan-grant program targeted at rail infrastructure through the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The Iowa Transportation Commission announced $6.3 million in funding for six applicants Tuesday through the Iowa Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program. Amanda Martin is a Rail Director with the Iowa DOT. Martin tells KMA News seven applications were submitted to the state agency totaling $27 million in total project cost and requesting nearly $13 million. Among the recipients is the IceCap Cold Storage project in Pottawattamie County and the Pacific Junction South Industrial Park Transload Facility in Mills County. Martin says the projects were in two of the program's three categories, including "rail port planning and development" for Mills County.
"So that's more of like planning and study types of projects that are looking at either existing or potential site information related to incorporating some sort of rail component to that site," Martin explained. "So, it's more of a high-level planning study so they can get more information and apply for future funding."
Additionally, Martin says the Pottawattamie County project fell into the "targeted job creation" category, including projects specifically designed to boost the number of jobs in the region.
Martin says the project near Council Bluffs involves developing a new cold storage facility.
"It's a project that will provide cold storage and transload of perishable products with significant cold storage capacity and connection to the Union Pacific Railroad," said Martin. "The total project cost is $2.4 million, they requested $1.5 million, and we recommended to our commission, $1.08 million."
The DOT awarded over $503,000 in the form of a loan and a $576,000 grant. Additionally, Martin says the Mills County Economic Development Foundation had sought funding to assist in a development study south of Pacific Junction.
"They're asking for a planning study as they're developing approximately 217 acres of land located south of Pacific Junction, Iowa into a rail port/transport facility," she said. "The development of the study will assess the feasibility of the facility and determine economic impacts to the city, county, and region."
Martin says the Iowa DOT provided the total funding request of $82,440 for the roughly $103,000 study. She adds that the program -- established in 2005 by the Iowa Legislature -- has become a significant factor in expanding the state's rail infrastructure.
"It helps local economies and it helps railroads when it comes to if there's infrastructure that could improve access to those railroads," said Martin. "For instance, if there's local industrial parks or businesses that need to have better access to the railroads so that they can provide better options for shippers as well as competitiveness."
From 2005-2017, Martin says the program has provided $24 million in loans and $19 million in grants, assisted in creating 275 jobs, and the construction of 70 miles of railroad. Iowa DOT officials say the six projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 109 jobs within three years of project completion.