(Council Bluffs) -- Much like most of KMAland along the western Iowa border, recovery efforts from the floods of 2019 continue in Pottawattamie County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approved the buyout of eight flood lands in the northwestern section of the county. County director of planning and development Matt Wyant tells KMA News the $1.8-million buyout is the first set after the 2019 floods in his county to provide relief for homeowners.
"If we get those damaged properties out of there now, then that really limits what damage we would see in the future in terms of housing," Wyant said. "It would still hit our infrastructure, the roads, and those parts, but if water does get in that ground, then we don't wind up with a lot of people having to seek shelter in other places for six months while paying for a house that's sitting out there surrounded by water or with water in it."
The buyout is through Federal Emergency Management Agency funding. Wyant says this presents tighter restrictions on what the county can do with the properties moving forward.
"The county then has to hold that ground forever, you're never allowed to construct anything on it or sell the property," Wyant said. "So it does become a little it of a burden on the county with the number of properties that we are getting in that area, because we have to go out and inspect those properties once a year, and then do a larger inspection every five years mapping and taking photos and supplying that data to FEMA."
2019 wasn't the first severe flooding to strike the area in the past decade, as 2011 also saw significant flooding throughout the region. Wyant says the county leased some of the bought-out properties following the floods of 2011 to neighboring farmers.
"And allow them to clear the ground and farm it, and we do 99-year leases with them," Wyant said. "Some of the ground was larger parcels after the 2011 floods, and that went to our Conservation Department for open space in the county."
However, Wyant notes that as of now, none of the bought-out properties this round would be large enough parcels to hand over to the Conservation Department.
Wyant says the county has received a nearly $2.2 million allotment from the state to purchase the remaining damaged properties from the 2019 floods. However, he says there is a catch.
"What's different with this newest allotment of funding we have is that the state is, right now, not going to cover the 15% the county would have to contribute, which was contributed in our first round of funding," Wyant said.
Wyant says the county is currently working with state representatives and officials to cover the remaining 15%.