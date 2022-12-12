(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week.
Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.
"One in particular kind of being in the furthest southwest corner of the city of Council Bluffs that lifted up," said Reed, "and was kind of tracking towards one of our heavier business districts--which of course, you know around December 15th what folks are doing with available time. That's getting their Christmas shopping done, and things like that. So, it was pretty significant."
But, Reed says the county didn't escape either property or commercial damage from the storms.
"We had two properties destroyed--one in the rural area, and one near Neola," he said. "About four more were in those same general areas that we'd consider with major damage, and several close to 30-plus homes or commercial properties that were affected in some manner--maybe trees or a large limb being torn down, and on top of house, gutters, shingles, some siding window damage--those kind of impacts."
Fortunately, Reed says two factors prevented injuries or deaths from the derecho. The first was the National Weather Service's advance advisories.
"We felt that the National Weather Service did a great job with the forecasts," said Reed, "and stayed in community with emergency managers in the region. That allowed us to really put some information out there ahead of that day, to say, 'hey, keep an eye on the weather.' And then, of course, we really tried to hit the social media with information indicating that this was shaping up to be a significant weather day.
Secondly, Reed says residents paid more attention to weather information, due to the atypical time of year severe weather occurred. He says people may more attention to severe thunderstorm or tornado information presented during December--when snow and ice are the norm--instead of in spring and summer. Approximately 20,000 Pottawattamie County residents--including MidAmerican Energy and Rural Electric Cooperative customers lost power during the derecho.