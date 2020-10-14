(Council Bluffs) -- Conditions are ripe for a rash of brush fires in KMAland over the next few days.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed joins other officials across the region asking residents to refrain from burning through the end of Saturday. Reed tells KMA News the continuing drought, combined with high winds through Saturday, increase the potential for easy ignition, and rapid fire spread.
"We still have a lot of crops in the field, or freshly-harvested crops," said Reed. "So, we still have corn stubble, bean stubble, things like that, that still help fire spread in dry conditions like this, especially when we see a lot of the lower humidity levels, relative humidity levels that are, you know, kind of the mid-20% range. Then, you throw on there winds that can gust up to 40-plus mph, and you've got a recipe for fires picking up steam real fast."
Fire departments in Pottawattamie County are those responding to numerous brush fires in recent weeks. Two major fires consumed more than a hundred acres of cropland--one near Treynor October 6th, the other near Oakland October 11th. Reed says the fires put both firefighters and local farmers to the test.
"Our folks have been out there working," he said, "and, they've done a great job so far. And, with the very much-needed help of local area farmers in those areas with their tractors and discs, they've been able to beat those back before we see any property damage, or anything significant happen."
Pottawattamie County remains under an open burning ban. While saying compliance with the ban hasn't been a problem, Reed says big equipment working in the field poses another fire danger.
"Things are going to happen mechanically," said Reed. "We see that on an annual basis, regardless of what moisture is, and things like that. So, there's not much we can do about that. But, by implementing a burn ban, and having regular property owners, and, you know, big fires to get rid of cut-down trees and brush, and even in some degree, recreational fires, by minimizing that, it decreases are overall risk."
Reed also asks residents to forego fires in recreational fire pits, campfire rings, covered burn barrels or any type of burning through the remainder of the week and weekend.