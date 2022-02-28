(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County is exploring the construction of a new public health building.
During its regular meeting last week, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors received an update on the process of planning a new public health building in downtown Council Bluffs at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Pearl Street. County Planning and Zoning Director Matt Wyant tells KMA News that the decision to pursue a new building is to improve public health space. Wyant says the nearly 20,000 square foot floor plans have been set, and now the board is discussing what materials to use on the exterior.
"What they presented to us on Tuesday, it was some exterior renderings of different designs of what we could go with for the exterior appearance of the building," Wyant said. "Each one of those, the two options that we had, were similar in cost for it, and it was just more on the board's preference of which design did they like, and which color of brick would they like us to pursue looking at."
Wyant says the board ultimately went with a plaster design with a red brick exterior. He adds that the new building would also provide a more central hub for the department currently operating out of three separate facilities, including a 1,800-square foot leased clinic space in the old public defender's office.
"We have that area, and then we have about 3,000 square feet in the courthouse annex building, that's a building that's owned by the county and it was an old preschool," Wyant said. "Because it's not ADA compliant it still has all the preschool fixtures and everything basically in it. And we also have an office out at Iowa Western Community College."
The new facility would be able to house a public health clinic, the WIC Clinic, animal control, administrative offices, and other state partners with the county. Wyant says a budget discussion on the costs of the new building is expected to be held within the next month. However, he adds county officials are still hesitant to throw out a dollar amount.
"Just based on the construction market we're in right now, it's kind of all over the chart on where materials are falling at and contractor availability and things," Wyant said. "So I don't have hard numbers for anybody right now, in about a month and a half we should have a proposal for what it would take."
Wyant adds a portion of the costs would also be covered by bonding funds courtesy of the new building's location, along with other grants and private donations.
"The city of Council Bluffs and the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors worked out an agreement to do an Urban Development Area right here around the courthouse, and that allowed for some bonding capabilities from the board of supervisors," Wyant said. "So a portion of it would come from bond funds, and then everything else will have to be fundraised through grants and private donors."
Wyant says he expects a two-year timeframe for construction. However, that could fluctuate depending on the county's ability to raise adequate funding.