(Council Bluffs-Underwood) -- Pottawattamie County was among the nine counties in Iowa to receive a R.A.I.S.E grant for an upcoming road and bridge project.
Funded through the expanded Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Pottawattamie County has received $4.4 million in grant funding to support a new center left turn lane to a portion of G30 and replace the Mosquito Creek Bridge. County officials say that while funding for road projects hasn't decreased, increased costs have reduced the number of projects the secondary roads department is planning by nearly 30%. However, County Engineer John Rasmussen says he was pleased to see the county could be competitive on the national stage for grant funding.
"I think it was great to see that Pottawattamie County can be competitive on a national level with these grants," said Rasmussen. "It's reassuring that now we now what success looks like in the pursuit of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding in the future."
Plans call for the new center left turn lane to stretch from Railroad Highway to Interstate 80 in Underwood. Rasmussen says the pavement and bridge require an upgrade to keep up with the traffic and congestion.
"The existing Mosquito Creek Bridge is structurally deficient and has weight restrictions looming but not quite yet," Rasmussen explained. "The existing pavement on this section is also beyond repair and there's a lot of truck traffic and congestion due to the truck stop, repair shops, hotels, restaurants, commuters, and Jack Links' warehouse."
Other funding sources for the $5.5 million project include a city-bridge fund on behalf of Underwood along with the county's 'farm-to-market' account. Additionally, Rasmussen says they are expecting additional truck traffic following a nearly $50 million expansion at the Jack Link's warehouse.
"We're already struggling with trucks in this area and we had previously applied for a R.I.S.E. grant, which is Revitalizing Iowa's Sound Economy, a state-level grant, and we failed to get all the information into that one to be awarded that grant," he said. "So, we kept working on it and this opportunity came along. It's been a couple different tries here and we're glad to have some success now."
Rasmussen also appreciates the efforts of his fellow county engineers in putting together the application.
"Statewide our association looked for the best candidates and grouped those candidates together and there's been nine counties working on this," said Rasmussen. "So we all worked on our own pieces individually and then we hired a consulting firm, HDR, Inc., to organize it and put all together for the submittal."
Rasmussen says they are hopeful the grant timeline will allow construction on the project to begin in 2025.