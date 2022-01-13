(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County residents will soon have easier access to passport applications and hunting and fishing licenses.
That's according to Pottawattamie County Recorder Marilyn Hebing, whose office recently announced the selling of hunting and fishing licenses from her office. Additionally, Hebing says her office will now hold a monthly East Pottawattamie County Passport Day in Avoca, expanding the service offered by her office since 2016. The first edition is scheduled for Wednesday, February 9th. Hebing says it will allow easier access to passport applications for people further away from Council Bluffs.
"Sometimes it's hard for people to get into the office and you know they have to drive 25 to 30 miles to get here," Hebing said. "So we thought we would start by offering passports from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avoca City Hall, and it would make it a little more convenient for people."
Hebing adds, contrary to a visit to the recorder's office, an appointment is not needed for the service in Avoca.
On top of an application, which Hebing says residents can print online, she adds there are a few extra items to bring to the Passport Day.
"They will also need their state certified birth certificate, their driver's license and we would prefer their application form be filled out before they come," Hebing said. "They also need a check, and the amount would be, if it's just regular and not expediting it, it would be $130."
Hebing says there is also a separate $52 processing fee. For hunting and fishing licenses, Hebing says selling them at the recorder's office creates a one-stop-shop for Department of Natural Resources services.
"You will be able to purchase it here, and it just makes it a lot easier if when you come in and renew your boat, or anything else you need to do at the recorder's office, then you can also purchase your hunting or fishing license right here," Hebing said.
Hebing says her office will begin selling the licenses on February 1st. For more information, including a complete list of what to bring to apply for a passport vising pottcounty-dash-ia-dot-gov, or call the Recorder's Office at 712-328-5612.