(Crescent) -- Pottawattamie County officials report a positive opening season for a recently acquired ski area.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Pottawattamie County Conservation to recap the first year of operations for the Mount Crescent Ski area. The county purchased the property in 2021, which is adjacent to the Hitchcock Nature Center, expanding the county-owned area to over 1,500 acres. In their first 57-day season, Pottawattamie County Conservation Chief Deputy Jeff Franco says the county made a profit of nearly $470,000 after bringing in $1.4 million in revenue compared to over $900,000 in expenses.
"We wanted to improve our customer services because we had heard Mt. Crescent had been waning in some of those areas and the people were upset with the services and the product they were provided," said Franco. "We wanted to have a customer focused service industry at Mt. Crescent both indoors and online. We wanted things to be more efficient, people to be happier, conditions on our hill to be better, we wanted better snow and more snow."
Initially, there was some pushback from the public against the board for using nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist in purchasing the 106-acre property. However, Franco says the large turnout and over $200,000 in preseason sales was a testament to the trust the county had built with its residents in acquiring and operating the facility. He also noted the creation of 99 seasonal jobs in the county. But, he adds that acquiring the property near the Loess Hills was about more than just revitalizing the area.
"It was about protecting one of the rarest landforms on this planet and preserving one of the rarest and fastest disappearing ecological communities in North America," said Franco. "So, it's not just about skiing, it's not just about winter recreation, this is about the whole picture and all four seasons."
The Loess Hills landform is unique to only two places along the eastern edge of the Missouri River Valley and the Yellow River in China. While it is worthy of being included in the National Parks Services System, Pottawattamie County Conservation's Chad Graeve says that endeavor wasn't feasible due to 96% of the expansive land being privately owned. Graeve says the Mt. Crescent Ski area was a natural extension of the Hitchcock Nature Center due to remnant prairies in and around the ski slopes.
"They're strung all along the ridges all the way around here and spill onto the ski runs and it's been impressive to me to watch for almost 30 years the resilience of those areas and native plants coming back on those ski areas," he said. "So, from my perspective, the skiing is very compatible with the ecological restoration goals that we have and is a unique form of recreation that is available nowhere else in the county and region."
Despite being the second largest county in the state by land, Graeve adds they rank near the bottom half in publicly-owned land.
"We rank 83rd in terms of the number of areas out of 99 counties and rank dead-middle--45th out of 99 counties--in terms of the number of acres of public land available for people to enjoy," Graeve emphasized. "I argue that we're underserving the people of this county."
Thus, county officials have expressed interest in expanding the amount of county-owned land, particularly in and around the Loess Hills. However, Supervisors Chair Brian Shea says that despite the profit made on the ski area, he adds there will always be questions about utilizing ARPA funds in the purchase. Still, he feels they used them the right way.
"The ARPA funds were the big controversy--what we've done with them and invested them in," said Shea. "There's a lot of county officials (around the state) that tell me they wish they would have done something like we did with a number of different things, because their (ARPA) money is gone and they have nothing. In 30 years, we'll still have what we have."
Franco adds the county has also hired a consultant to assess the potential of evolving Mt. Crescent into a four-season destination.