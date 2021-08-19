(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County, like the majority of Iowa and country, has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck says after a summer lull, the county has reached daily numbers that have raised some concern.
"Pretty much everybody, I would assume had that summer lull over June and July like we did, so at the end of July we started seeing more cases of COVID-19," Sieck said. "Right now our 14-day positivity rate is 19.8% so we're back up there and we are seeing about 30 cases per day and all of them are the Delta Variant."
While the numbers still aren't as high as the Winter of 2020, she says they are hoping to accelerate vaccination rates to help slow the current surge.
According to the Iowa COVID-19 website, the recent surge has pushed the county to just over 13,000 total positive tests since the on-set of the pandemic. Consistent with the Delta variant, Sieck says the majority of the recent cases are in the 18-to-29 year old age group. Also consistent with the variant, she added the county has seen a rise in hospitalizations.
"So hospitalization rates have increased, there's about 15 in the hospital just from Pottawattamie County," Sieck said. "So, if I had information to share out there, I would just encourage people to seek out other testing options in the community besides the ER."
Currently the vaccination rate for the county sits at 45% of the population, which does lag behind the state rate of 48%. Sieck says while the number is climbing, they still have some work to do and are offering vaccines to eligible children as well.
"We are vaccinating 12-plus, the age group for 12-plus, and we do have vaccine available for if people are wanting to get their children vaccinated before school starts, then we do have that available and that's something we can definitely do," Sieck said.
While there is no mass vaccination clinic currently planned, Sieck said the department offers vaccines Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veteran's Affairs Office in Council Bluffs. She added they are also offering the third dose that has been recommended for qualified individuals.
Sieck says one of the most important things people should know is the vaccine is their best defense against the virus.
"Being vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from the Coronavirus, it will prevent severe disease," Sieck said. "Even though they say there are some breakthrough cases for people that are vaccinated, they're still feeling better than they would if they weren't vaccinated, so getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from Coronavirus."
Sieck says the clinics are by appointment and will also accept walk-ins at the Veteran's Affairs Office. More information on testing or vaccine sites for COVID-19 throughout the state can be found on Iowa's Coronavirus website, while vaccine clinic information can be found by calling the Public Health Department at 712-242-1155.