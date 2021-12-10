(Council Bluffs) -- A Bellevue man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County late Thursday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 880 shortly after 11:15 a.m. Authorities say a 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by 66-year-old Russel Gillespie of Bellevue was eastbound on 880 when it exited at exit 8 and failed to maintain control through the curve. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Neola's Fire Department extricated Gillespie from the vehicle by mechanical means. He was taken by Neola Rescue to Nebraska Medicine.