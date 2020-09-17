(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood school districts have all partnered to release a video that promotes the wearing of face coverings in school.
The video was made possible through help of the Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Council Bluffs Public Health. The video features numerous students encouraging peers to wear masks in school to protect themselves and those in the community.
The video was launched on social media Wednesday. You can view the full video below.