(Council Bluffs) -- Recent precipitation has eased dry conditions in Pottawattamie County.
As a result, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management announced Monday that the county's open burning ban initiated in September was lifted as of 11 a.m. With light precipitation in the past week, coupled with weekend snowfall accumulations and the fall harvest estimated at 95% completion, fire officials determined a continuing burning ban is no longer needed on a countywide basis. Officials, however, encourage all residents to continue to use caution when conducting open burns and recreational fires. Also, residents should be aware of the daily conditions and surroundings, never leave a fire unattended, and always have an emergency plan.