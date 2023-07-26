(Council Bluffs) -- As early voting is underway in Pottawattamie County to determine how county supervisors are elected, one county official believes he is being impersonated to potentially sway voters.
On August 1, voters head to the polls in Pottawattamie County to choose between three plans for how supervisors are elected. The special election comes after representatives with the Western Iowa Labor Federation and Concerned Citizens for Pottawattamie County submitted a petition with nearly 4,000 signatures. Plan One would leave the setup how it is with at-large voting, Plan Two would still be at-large voting with the supervisors required to live in certain districts, and Plan Three would have voters in each district elect their own supervisor. Supervisor Jeff Jorgensen has been open about his opposition to changing how the board is elected. That's why Jorgensen tells KMA News he is concerned about what he believes are text messages impersonating him going out to county voters and encouraging them to vote for plan three.
"I got a heads up from some friends of mine starting last week and it's ongoing now, but that there's someone out there basically impersonating me and texting voters to vote for plan three," said Jorgensen. "The person out there that's impersonating me signs off on these text messages with 'Jeff J.' and my name is Jeff Jorgensen."
In screenshots of the text messages, the sender typically directs the recipient to visit the Pottawattamie County United website and also indicates the message is paid for by the "Plan Three Project." While it could be someone else named Jeff J., Jorgensen says he doesn't understand why they wouldn't give their real name.
"I've been active in Pottawattamie County politics for a long time and served seven years as the former chairman of the Pottawattamie County Republican Central Committee and my friends know me as Jeff J.," he said. "I usually sign off on my emails as Jeff J. So, that is who I am and they associated that tag line, Jeff J., with me."
Jorgensen feels that whoever is behind the messages is attempting to influence the outcome of Tuesday's election.
"Their position in this election for plan three has fallen behind with the voters as early voting has started and they are behind in that process," said Jorgensen. "So, they need to do something to catch up and this what they're doing--they're muddying the waters and confusing the voters."
Jorgensen has filed an official complaint with the Council Bluffs Police Department as impersonating a public official is an aggravated misdemeanor. He adds that after talking with a police captain in the criminal investigation division, the department has assigned an agent to the case. Police say they will do their due diligence to determine who is behind the text messages.
Jorgensen also encouraged voters to vote for plan one.
"We do not need division in this county to get things done for the county and I just think it's an effort by those organizations to get their handpicked candidates elected to the board," said Jorgensen. "In the past, they've tried to get handpicked candidates elected to the board and couldn't get it done because their positions on issues just do not appeal to the county at large."
Geri Frederiksen is a member of the Plan 3 Project and the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, which favors Plan Three. Frederiksen issued a statement saying, "no one in our group is pretending to be anything other than what we are – a group of Pottawattamie County citizens who want fair and accountable representation for everyone in the county."