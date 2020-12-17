(Council Bluffs) -- A California man faces a five-year federal prison term in connection with a drug investigation.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey Tuesday sentenced 35-year-old Dmitry Alexander Borisov of California to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Borisov was ordered to serve four years of supervised release to follow his prison term, and pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Borisov pleaded guilty in August in connection with a January incident, in which Council Bluffs Police stopped the suspect while driving a rental truck on Interstate 80. While issuing a citation, a police dog alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in Borisov's vehicle. Law enforcement discovered that the truck contained over 1,200 pounds of marijuana.
Council Bluffs Police and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.