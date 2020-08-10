(Council Bluffs) -- Parts of Pottawattamie County got a taste of severe weather Monday morning.
Damage is reported from high winds as part of a storm front that moved through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed tells KMA News preliminary reports include at least one vehicle blown over on Interstate 80.
"The first confirmed report we've got from the state patrol was at the 27 mile marker on I-80, around the Minden area, a report of a semi that was blown off the roadway," said Reed. "We haven't had any injuries from that report we received."
Reed says damage is also reported in some communities.
"We've also seen some social media posts that have identified some roof or tree damage," he said, "or a couple phone calls for folks who have heard second hand of some damage and things like that, anywhere from the Underwood area through Neola. We've also had reports of power outages kind of in the same area kind of in the same area, kind of closer to Council Bluffs, and in the Council Bluffs area, as well."
The National Weather Service reported a thunderstorm wind gust of 60 mph a mile north of Underwood at 10:28 a.m. Reed is asking the public to submit storm damage reports on his department's website, pcema.ia.gov, or through its Facebook and Twitter pages.
"Those really help us out, kind of track, where the path of the storm is," said Reed, "But, if we need to dig into something a little deeper. It gives us good areas to target in on, when we can place it on a map, and see where the cluster of damages is coming from."
The weather service also reported wind gusts of 43 mph 1 mile west-southwest of Shenandoah, and 56 mph 2 miles west of Red Oak. No damage has been reported in either area. Anyone with storm damage reports or pictures should email them to news@kmaland.com.