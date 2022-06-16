(Council Bluffs) -- Severe weather Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning brought along a pair of tornadoes -- one of which dealt out significant damage in south central Pottawattamie County.
Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service Office in Omaha confirmed the touchdown of two EF-1 tornadoes, including one in Cass County, Nebraska, north of Murdock, and south-central Pottawattamie County just three miles away south of Treynor. According to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed, the twister brought winds up to just over 100 miles per hour. After surveying the area with a team from the weather service, Reed says the damage included major damage to the Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery near Treynor, which he says was the epicenter of the tornado that dropped for nearly two miles.
"A lot of things that we saw ahead and after kind of the area of the winery were a lot of trees snapped off at the higher levels, about a half-dozen or so power poles that were snapped off or damaged," said Reed. "A lot of tree debris and issues like that."
Reed says residential damage was typical of an intermittent tornado and strong winds, including missing or peeled back shingles or damaged gutters due to flying debris or falling trees. Currently, at the Prairie Crossing Vineyard, damage includes severe structural damage to the event center, a missing roof from the production center, and debris and powerlines scattered across the vineyard. Fortunately, Reed says no one was at the facility during the storm, but the damage is considered a total loss.
While the damage was significant for some, Reed says it could have been even worse.
"The tornado itself, based kind of on the damages we can see, ahead of that general area and at the location (Prairie Crossing) and afterwards, was really trying to intensify and organize," said Reed. "Thankfully it never really kind of organized into that classic tornado that everybody thinks about -- it was pretty intermittent in its stability."
Reed says over 60 structures were impacted by the storms hitting the area, along with a few parks and recreation areas receiving tree and debris damage.
In his line of business, Reed says it is hard to know what to expect as mother nature can be unpredictable at times. But, when it comes to tornadoes, he says all that can be done is 'expect the worst, and hope for the best.'
"I think in this scenario that was what we had, you know the tornado that did drop did so in rural areas where we don't have concentrations of population and properties or things like that," said Reed. "The location where it did the most damage, no one was there at the time."
Given the storm's timing after midnight and severe weather season upon us, Reed strongly suggests having a weather radio handy and multiple ways to receive alerts should another overnight storm strike. The county is also still accepting damage reports from the public over the next couple of days on the county's emergency management website.