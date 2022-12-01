(Underwood) -- Plans are in the works to provide a more efficient mode of travel for motorists on a commuter route in west-central Pottawattamie County.
The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department announced Monday that county leaders and the city of Underwood have begun collaborating on a proposed project, which among other things, includes the reconstruction of Magnolia Road, or G30, from Railroad Highway to that intersection of L52. County Engineer John Rasmussen tells KMA News that the project has a few different areas they hope to address.
"We'd like to start at the Railroad Highway and fix that intersection because it's kind of askew and difficult for trucks to navigate sometimes, then beyond that we would pick up a center left turn lane by some of the trucking companies and Jack Link's there across from Mosquito Creek and up towards the truck stops," said Rasmussen. "When we get back to the Interstate (80) ramps, we're going to go back to two lanes. There could be some future work when the (Iowa Department of Transportation) expands that bridge on the overpass, but that's not part of this project."
The project, estimated at $5.5 million, also requires the reconstruction of the Mosquito Creek Bridge to provide the additional lane and maintain two-way traffic during the reconstruction. Particularly, Rasmussen says the project comes as the quality of the road has deteriorated and the traffic count is expected to rise.
"There's quite a bit of development going on right there with Jack Link's -- there building a new warehouse distribution center," Rasmussen explained. "That's going to really push a lot of traffic there at that interchange."
Additionally, Rasmussen says up to $1.5 million has already been secured through a Competitive City Bridge Grant application with Underwood as the applicant. The county board of supervisors signed an agreement to utilize the grant on a joint city-county project last week. Rasmussen says the collaboration has been going smoothly.
"Leaders on both sides deserve some recognition for the cooperation shown and I'd like to give a shoutout to my Operations Administrator (Tina Treantos), and the (Underwood) City Administrator (Cindy Sorlien)," he said. "Their efforts should be credited for completing the processing and securing the approvals and award for the $1.5 million grant for the bridge there. It's going to be a difficult project and I'm glad we've started as a great team, but we still have quite a bit of money to raise."
Thus, Rasmussen says they are also beginning to look for additional funding sources.
"The Infrastructure and Jobs Act is obviously a big pool of money out there to pull from and the development of the project is a little different than we'd normally do," said Rasmussen. "We're trying to change the approach to this project and finish the environmental (study) up front which is normally something we do towards the end. We're just kind of re-arranging our project to be able to apply for some of those funds -- I don't know if we'll be competitive, but we're trying to get our foot in the door for those."
However, he adds they are still only in the preliminary design phase, and the project is slated to begin in fiscal year 2024. But, Rasmussen adds it could be delayed further until additional funding is secured. He adds that as plans become more developed, they will hold public meetings to keep the county residents up to date with the project.