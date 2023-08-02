(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County's Board of Supervisors will continue to be elected at-large.
Unofficial results from a special election in Pottawattamie County Tuesday show nearly 64% of voters casting ballots preferred keeping plan one in place, which includes at-large voting for all five supervisor seats. Another option on the ballot included having supervisors reside in certain districts with at-large voting, which received over 6% of the vote. Meanwhile, 29% of voters preferred a plan requiring residents in each district to vote for their own supervisor. Supervisor Jeff Jorgensen had been vocal about his support of leaving plan one in place, believing that divvying the county into districts would cause unnecessary division.
"We do not need division in this county to get things done for the county and I just think it's an effort by those organizations to get their handpicked candidates elected to the board," said Jorgensen. "In the past, they've tried to get handpicked candidates elected to the board and couldn't get it done because their positions on issues just do not appeal to the county at large."
Representatives with the Western Iowa Labor Federation and Concerned Citizens for Pottawattamie County submitted a petition earlier this year with nearly 4,000 signatures that put the special election process in motion. Jennifer Pellant is the President of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, one of the groups that had also been advocating for plan three. In a recent interview with KMA News, Pellant says they hoped to get more perspectives on the county board.
"Four out of the five supervisors live in nearly a 15-mile stretch right on the east side of Council Bluffs," said Pellant. "For a county that's 45 miles wide and is the second largest county in the state by area and 10th largest by population, we just don't think that we're getting the diversity of perspectives on the county board that we need."
She added they also felt it was time for the voters to choose which plan they wanted to use moving forward. The Auditor's Office reports over 12% of registered voters, or 8,129 individuals, cast a ballot in the election.