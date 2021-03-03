(KMAland) -- Power outages have been reported in Fremont, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties Wednesday evening.
MidAmerican Energy reports that about 2,371 customers are without power as of 7:36 p.m. The large majority of those customers are located in Fremont County. 599 customers in Sidney, 482 in Tabor, 85 in Tabor, 107 in Randolph and 2 in Shenandoah.
To see the full map of the outages and to report an outage yourself go to the link provided: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/OutageWatch/mbl.html#