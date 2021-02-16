Villisca Welcome Sign
Photo courtesy of Susie Enarson

(Villisca) -- The city of Villisca is experiencing a power outage.

Montgomery County Emergency Management says no timetable has been established as to when power is restored. A warming center is being established at the Villisca Community Center.

