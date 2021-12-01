(Des Moines) -- MidAmerican Energy officials are investigating the cause of a power outage affecting thousands of KMAland residents Wednesday morning.
MidAmerican Energy Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News customers in portions of six counties lost electricity at around 9 a.m.
"That power feeds three different substations in the Red Oak, Griswold and Emerson areas," said Greenwood. "All in all, it affected nearly 6,000 customers. We were able to restore some customers by about 9:45, and all remaining customers just after 10 o'clock."
Greenwood says the cause of the outage is still undetermined.
"There may have been some kind of an operational incident that affected a transmission line that feeds these three substations," said Greenwood. "So, the transmission lines are the main thoroughfare lines--kind of like highways, and they feed transmission lines that take it down to a distribution level which serves our customers. So, it's kind of the backbone that feeds substations, and ultimately our customers."
Greenwood credits quick work by MidAmerican crews for restoring power to all customers within an hour. MidAmerican's power outage map is available here. Also, MidAmerican provided the boundaries for Wednesday's outage:
Emerson:
(NORTH) - 54000 block 390TH ST, MILLS COUNTY
(SOUTH) - 1000 block 350 AVE, FREMONT COUNTY
(EAST) - 1600 block 215 ST MONTGOMERY COUNTY
(WEST) - 33000 block OMAN AVE, MILLS COUNTY
Griswold
(NORTH) - 52000 block LANSING RD, CASS COUNTY
(SOUTH) - 1100 block KIRKWOOD AVE, MONTGOMERY COUNTY
(EAST) - 58000 block LANSING RD, CASS COUNTY
(WEST) - 16000 block CONTRAIL AVE, POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY
Red Oak
(NORTH) - 13000 block BELL LN, POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY
(SOUTH) - 1100 block IRONWOOD AVE, PAGE COUNTY
(EAST) - 73000 block 607 ST CASS COUNTY
(WEST) - 41000 block QUEEN AVE, MILLS COUNTY