UPDATE: 5:37 A.M. Thursday, December 16th, 2021
(Undated) -- Thousands of KMAland residents remain without power as of early this (Thursday) morning.
At 5:30 a.m., MidAmerican Energy's outage map showed more than 6,500 customers across southwest Iowa are still without electricity as a result of Wednesday afternoon's severe weather. Of that total, Shenandoah reported the highest amount of customers without power with 1,907. Pottawattamie County reported the second-highest with 1,038.
MidAmerican crews were out until the wee hours of the morning attempting to restore power amid continuing high winds. You can monitor power restoration efforts through the MidAmerican Energy outage map.
ORIGINAL STORY: 4:26 P.M. Thursday, December 16th, 2021
(Des Moines) -- Power outages were expected with the severe weather rolling through KMAland Wednesday afternoon.
You can keep track of power outages in MidAmerican Energy's coverage area with the outage map link.