UPDATE: 2:46 P.M. Tuesday, September 8th, 2020
(Glenwood) -- MidAmerican Energy customers in southwest Iowa were without power for part of the time Tuesday.
Customers in Mills County suffered the worst outages. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News a fallen tree was responsible for an outage affecting more than 800 Glenwood residents shortly after 11 a.m.
"We had a tree that went down at Park and Sharp (Streets)," said Greenwood. "That tree came down onto an overhead line. The outage initially affected 829 customers. We were able to get some circuits switched and restore 300 customers."
Greenwood says trees falling on power lines have been a common problem across the state since last month's derecho.
"In some cases, we've had trees that may have been damaged," he said. "Maybe they didn't go over a line, or even appear to be anything that was hazardous at that time. But since then, with some wind gusts, or another type of storm, or just the process of a tree coming down, it has occurred. We are continuing to not only monitor our system, but also keep a close eye on trees, especially those that are over overhead lines."
Another outage was reported in the Clarinda area shortly after 1 p.m. Further information on outages in the area is available from MidAmerican's outage map on its website.
ORIGINAL STORY: 12:41 P.M., Tuesday, September 8th, 2020
(Glenwood) -- Hundreds of Mills County residents lost electricity Tuesday morning.
More than 500 customers of MidAmerican Energy were without power as of noon. MidAmerican's outage map indicates 280 customers in Glenwood, alone, were affected by the outage. Another 228 customers in the county's rural areas were impacted. Residents in Pacific Junction, plus Pottawattamie and Harrison counties also lost power.
KMA News will have more on the outages as information becomes available.