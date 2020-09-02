UPDATE: 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
(Shenandoah) -- Electricity is back on for a handful of Shenandoah residents who lost it Wednesday.
MidAmerican Energy officials say about 33 customers lost power at around 10 a.m. after a tree crashed onto an overhead power line, and knocked down two poles. The tree reportedly fell in the area of South Avenue between Elm and Church Streets. Greenwood says power was restored to all customers by 3:45 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: 11:11 A.M. Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah residents lost power Wednesday morning due to a falling tree.
MidAmerican Energy crews were working to restore power following the incident that occurred on South Avenue, reportedly between Elm and Church Streets. Geoff Greenwood is a spokesman for MidAmerican Energy.
"Apparently, we had a tree that came down right around 10 o'clock," said Greenwood. "The tree has broken through an overhead line, and also has taken down two poles as it came down. So, it's kind of a tricky repair. We've got crews out there. They will have to replace two poles, and repair and restring the overhead lines, depending on the damage."
Greenwood says approximately 33 customers were affected by the outage. He expected repairs to take at least two hours.