(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials say a lightning strike caused problems at Shenandoah Medical Center early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. after a power surge caused smoke in an electrical room on the facility's lower level, setting off its smoke alarms. Firefighters cleared smoke from the room, and reset the hospital's smoke alarms. Firefighters were at scene for roughly 40 minutes.
SMC officials say an elevator control panel transformer caught fire briefly, but was contained inside the panel. Officials say there was no damage except for the elevators being out of commission until they're repaired. Otherwise, everything else is back to normal operations.