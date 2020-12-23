(Undated) -- Some portions of KMAland may get a white Christmas, after all.
An arctic cold front is entering the region today, packed with rain and snow chances, and especially high winds. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 this evening for Harrison, Pottawattamie, Shelby and Mills counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska. Winter weather advisories and wind advisories cover other parts of KMAland. Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford told KMA News earlier today that a low pressure system is that catalyst for this pre-yuletide winter blast.
"This low pressure system has continued to deepen," said Mulford. "The deeper the low pressure system, the drop in pressure means stronger winds. It wouldn't be near as bad if we didn't have those gusty winds."
Between 1-to-2 inches of snow is expected to the areas covered under the winter storm warning. Most of the immediate listening area will see a rain-snow mix--and, oh, yes, those winds.
"As this snow moves across the area," she said, "we'll see a little bit of rain and snow showers early, turning to all snow in the afternoon hours. Luckily, in our area, we won't see as much accumulation, But, any snow that does fall is going to cause low visibility. So, make sure you take it easy as we head through the day."
Today's storm will make for a cold Christmas Eve. High temperatures will only reach the low 20's on Thursday, and drop to 5-to-10 above on Thursday night. Christmas Day promises sunny and warmer weather, with a high in the upper 30s.