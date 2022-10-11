(Treynor) -- After suffering devastating tornado damage in June, a Pottawattamie County winery has re-opened its doors.
The Prairie Crossing Winery near Treynor held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday for the re-opening of the tasting room as part of its annual "summer send-off event." However, remnants of the June EF-1 tornado that ripped through the county are still evident, including a just concrete pad where the winery's event center used to sit. Juli Gray is one of the winery's new owners, along with her husband, Douglas. Gray says they surveyed the damage shortly after the storm at the winery, which they were set to take ownership of just 15 days later.
"I thought okay well we might have lost a roof and there was probably a few trees down, so I grabbed my husband and we drove out there," Gray explained. "It's hard to even put into words what we were feeling when we went out there and saw the absolute destruction. My husband said it best it was a 'punch in the gut,' and it was definitely devastating."
The winery's event center was the most brutally hit, which Gray says was a total loss. Additionally, the roof of the tasting room had been sheared off, the grape vineyard had been pushed over from the winds, and debris had been strewn as far as two miles from the winery. Some damage was also dealt to the house on the property, however, miraculously, Gray says not a single bottle of wine was broken. While they had considerations of not moving forward, Gray says strong support from the previous owners gave them the confidence to move forward with the long and strenuous clean-up and rebuilding efforts.
"They really wanted to see the winery continue and had built such a wonderful business and great following, they really wanted it to continue," said Gray. "So we just worked with them really closely on getting as much repaired as we could and getting the tasting room back up and running as quickly as we could. Without their help, I don't know that we would have moved forward, honestly, but they've been fantastic."
Gray says most of the current rebuilding efforts have focused on the tasting room.
"All the efforts were concentrated there in the beginning -- get the roof back on, get the ceiling back inside it," said Gray. "Honestly, the contractors were fabulous and they had us ready to open the doors a month-to-the-day of the tornado. So it happened June 15th and we were able to open the tasting room back up on July 15th. But it wasn't until just this past Monday that we finally got our garage doors and the week or so before that we got the windows. So, we were operating but it was with some broken windows and what not."
Gray says the community support ranging from the Treynor High School football team assisting in the initial clean-up efforts to strong participation in the Craft Festival this past weekend -- canceled initially due to the damage -- has been phenomenal.
"After it got canceled, there was a lot of people disappointed and they kept messaging saying 'hey, can we still do this' or 'are you still going to do it,' so we decided at the last minute to do it and see how it works without the event center," she said. "It was an amazing day. We had a ribbon cutting as kind of grand re-opening (Sunday), then we did the craft fair, we had a band -- the turnout was more than I ever could have imagined."
Gray says it was also significant and satisfying to get in a last big event before the typically slow winter season. However, Gray says rebuilding efforts aren't completed, and efforts will begin soon to stand the grape vineyards back up and eventually begin re-designing and constructing a new event center. The winery was also just named the Daily Nonpareil's 2022 Reader's Choice "Best Vineyard."