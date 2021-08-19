(Shenandoah) -- Local residents demonstrated love and support for a Shenandoah youth in peril Thursday evening.
Pastor Jenny Folmar of Shenandoah's Congregational United Church of Christ recited the Lord's Prayer outside Shenandoah High School's Glady Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Family members, friends, high school staff members and other residents gathered there to pray for 17-year-old Grace Johnson. A senior at Shenandoah High, Johnson was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Fremont County the night before. The Iowa State Patrol says Johnson's vehicle was westbound on 250th Street near Farragut at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when it exited the roadway and came to rest on its top in a creek bed. She was taken via Air Evac Ambulance to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Folmar says it was important for the community to come together, as people are worried and afraid for Grace's safety.
"So, we're not going to stay here all night," said Folmar, "but we are going to come together as a community, and together lift Grace up, cover her with God's light, and ask for help. We feel helpless, we feel afraid, and that's okay."
During the 10-minute vigil, Folmar asked for prayers for Grace as a friend, daughter, classmate, teammate and pool lifeguard. Pastor Nancy Thomas of Shenandoah's First Christian Church joined Folmar in leading the prayer vigil. Thomas says the service was organized by request of one of her neighbors, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson.
"She saw me out getting my mail this afternoon at around 3 o'clock," said Thomas. "She said, 'can the ministers do something?' She was hurting, and obviously, the staff is hurting. She said, 'I'm not even sure what I'm asking you to do.' So, I contacted Jenny and some of the other pastors in town, and I said, 'we're just going to do it.'"
Word of the impromptu service was circulated on Facebook. Thomas attributed the event's large turnout to not only the power of social media, but also to the love for Grace, herself. She says it's not the first time Shenandoah has come together in the aftermath of the unthinkable.
"This school system has had some tragedies in the last few years," she said. "Five years ago, there was a young girl from my church that was killed. And, the community supports one another. That's what this proves. All of these people here need each other. They support one other, they want to be supportive, and it's part of our little community that is so wonderful."
With Grace's fate still uncertain, Thomas asked for continued support for not her and her family, but also others who are coping with Wednesday's accident.
"This is a very painful time," said Thomas, "and just be there for someone who needs a shoulder or arm around them. Just be there for one another."