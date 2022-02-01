(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County employees would see a 5% pay increase through the county's current preliminary budget.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for fiscal year 2023 maximum property tax dollars levied and held an overall preliminary budget discussion. Supervisor Donna Robinson says the most significant factor in changes to the budget was a salary increase for county employees.
"Overall I'd say the majority of the changes are due to the salary increases in everybody's budget, because there's no big extras in there," Robinson said. "The biggest change I see is we don't have mental health, because that was taken by the state and that levy went away. Everything else is the same as it was other than rural supplemental."
Most notably included is a proposed 7.5% raise for Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle, 6% for Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke, and a 5% increase for all other elected officials. The board has also instructed department heads to factor in a 5% raise for all county employees.
Burke, who has assisted the county in formulating the budget, tells KMA News the proposed pay increase comes from multiple factors.
"The board looks at the statistics from the Iowa Association of Counties surveys, and what the population of Montgomery County is," Burke said. "The valuations also did go up some in Montgomery County which helps the budget, and also helps determine what increase the employees do get."
The pay increase also comes after the County Compensation Board set a maximum raise of 15% for the county sheriff, 12% for the county auditor, and 10% for all other elected officials. Additionally, the county will hold a hearing on the maximum property tax dollars levy for fiscal year 2023 on February 22nd at 8:45 a.m. Burke says the proposal surpasses the maximum 2% increase from the current fiscal year.
"They do have an increase which amounts to 3%, so it's more than the recommendation and we do have to have an explanation of the increase in the budget," Burke said. "That explanation is there is a big change in the liability insurance, workman's comp insurance, and of course the employee health insurance always goes up."
However, Burke also says some other levies have been reduced, and the county will no longer collect the mental health levy. Robinson says the required separate hearing for the property tax levy comes after the state legislature wanted more public input and discussion on larger tax increases specifically exceeding the recommended maximum of 2%.
At the board's February 22nd meeting, should no more budget sessions be scheduled, Burke says the county will then set a public hearing regarding the overall budget in March.