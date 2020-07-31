(Essex) -- Planning continues for a career academy in the Essex School District starting this year.
Last week, the Essex School Board held a discussion to get an update on the project, which aims to bring career and technical education classes to all levels of the district. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News one major undertaking for the academy will be the construction of a house in the community, similar to a project done in Hamburg.
"We looked at the plans for the house our students will be building and discussed that," said Wells. "It will be a 2,000 square foot home with three bedrooms and two baths directly across from the school. Construction trades is one component."
Wells says students who complete the housing project will receive a certificate for their work.
"We're working with American Builders and Contractors out of Omaha," said Wells. "They have certified our program, so students who complete the year will get a national certification in construction. They basically can go anywhere in the country and work making good money."
In addition to a construction program, Wells says the career academy will feature the ability to become a certified nursing assistant.
"We'll be having medical terminology to start the school year, and then three CNA classes," said Wells. "All these classes are open to both adults and kids, so if anyone in the area wants training in construction or nursing, they can join us."
The career academy classes will be in addition to MakerSpace activities that will take place on Fridays.
"Kids will be working with lasers, quilting, canoe building and lots of hands-on project-based learning," said Wells. "We're excited for the start of the school year and look forward to having all of our kids and our families back in our schools."
For more information on programs in the Essex School District, visit the district's website.