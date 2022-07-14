(Shenandoah) -- After years of planning and fundraising, a Shenandoah recreational destination is finally getting new playground equipment.
Councilman Kim Swank announced at this week's Shenandoah City Council meeting that installation of new, all-inclusive playground equipment at Priest Park is planned for July 25. Earlier this year, the council approved Crouch Recreation's bid for the handicap-accessible equipment. Shenandoah's elementary students selected a design for the project back in November, 2019. Swank says it's a long-awaited project.
"That's been something that's been in the works for two or three years," said Swank. "A lot of people worked on. We had some people, organizations and trusts that kicked in a lot of money. I think it will be a nice addition to our park system."
Roger McQueen served on the city's park and recreation board for eight years prior to becoming mayor. McQueen is among those excited that the new equipment is finally on the way.
"We did this I don't know how many years ago," said McQueen. "We went through and evaluated the parks. Of course, we started with McComb. The stuff with Priest, it seems like it was one thing after the other. Then, of course 2020 with COVID didn't help us. But, now it's happening."
McQueen says the equipment adds to what is becoming a busy location in the community.
"Priest Park is getting used more and more," said McQueen. "I think having this handicap accessible equipment is going to be a big plus, especially being close to downtown, and stuff. I think people will utilize it more. But, no, I'm excited, and I plan to be there when they start putting it in, because it seems like we've waited a long time to get this done."
With new concrete work and other considerations, installation is expected to take at least a month.