(Shenandoah) -- Years of planning and fundraising culminate with the erection of new playground equipment at a Shenandoah park.
Crews from Crouch Recreation are working to install modern, handicap-accessible equipment at Priest Park. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson tells KMA News considerable progress has been made since work began this week.
"They've got the dirt work done down there," said Olson, "and they're constructing the playground now. So, if everything goes according to plan, everything should be done by the end of October."
Shenandoah's City Council awarded the bid to Crouch for approximately $206,000. About $114,000 was raised through grants, foundation awards and donations from local residents. Olson says the new equipment enhances the park's existing equipment.
"This playground's a handicap-accessible, all-inclusive playground that people have been working on in Shenandoah long before I started," he said. "I really can't take much credit for this project. It started back in 2020, and funding from all of our local foundations--Kay Anderson, Rapp Park, Hockenberry, the Holmes Family Trust, the Wilson Trust--lots of private citizens donated for this project."
Issues connected to COVID-19 and supply deliveries delayed the equipment's construction. Olson says he was charged with pushing the project to the finish line upon his hiring last December.
"Former Parks and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer would have done a whole lot of work in getting the ball rolling on this, too," said Olson. "The Shenandoah Park Board, the city council--all of them who were here long before I was here really got the job done."
Olson says the equipment is a great addition to the park.
"There's no other park in town that's handicap accessible," he said. "Just even wheelchair accessible. There's not sand or mulch or anything else down. It's a tile surface that anybody can go through, going up the ramps, teeter totter, carousels that can fit anybody whether or not you're in a wheelchair, or can't move around very well."
Olson hopes the project will be completed by October 30, the date of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's planned Halloween party.