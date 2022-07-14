(Shenandoah) -- Installation of new playground equipment at Priest Park will have to wait a few months longer.
Earlier this week, Councilman Kim Swank announced at a Shenandoah City Council meeting that installation of the park's new all-inclusive playground equipment was set for July 25. However, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson says officials with Crouch Recreation, the project's contractor, informed the city Wednesday that installation must wait until after Shenfest in late September.
Council members awarded the bid to Crouch Recreation earlier this year for a project at least three years in the making. Shenandoah's elementary students selected a design for the handicap-accessible equipment back in November, 2019.