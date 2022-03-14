(Red Oak) -- Prospective candidates still have time to file nomination papers for the June Iowa Primary.
And, KMAland county auditors are reminding candidates of a few changes in this year's petition process. In Montgomery County, Auditor Stephanie Burke says candidates for three supervisor's seats plus the county attorney, recorder and treasurer's posts have until March 25th at 5 p.m. to return petitions to her office. However, independent or unaffiliated candidates or those nominated by petition face that same deadline to run in the November general election.
"The primary election is just to get your Democratic or Republican candidates," said Burke. "Whoever wins on the primary election will move to the November 8th general election. So, the nomination by petition, if you don't want to select a party, and you just get signatures, it has to be by March 25th--but that will be for the general election, only."
Burke adds Montgomery County candidates need a certain number of signatures on the petition--depending on the office.
"The Iowa secretary of state is encouraging 100 signatures to collect if you want to run for supervisor districts 1, 2 or 4," she said. "You will need to 100 signatures from your district. For county attorney, county recorder or county treasurer, you'll need 74 signatures for Republicans and 32 signatures for Democrats. It is a huge increase from any other year for the supervisors districts to get those 100 signatures."
Likewise, Burke says candidates interested in township clerk or trustee positions must submit papers by March 25th.
"If you're running for the township trustee or clerk," said Burke, "that needs to be filed by March 25th. It is important to get names on the ballot. If there's no names listed, it's really hard to appoint somebody and draw names. So, it's very important that we get candidates for the township trustee and clerk (positions).
Candidates running for nonpolitical offices, including county ag extension, county hospital trustee or soil and water conservation posts have until August 31s to return papers for the November election. Anyone with questions should call Stephanie Burke at the Montgomery County Auditor's Office--712-623-5127--or the auditor's office in your county.