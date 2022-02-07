(Shenandoah) – Some interesting primary races are in store for Page County residents in June.
Attendees at a Page County Republican midterm caucus at Shenandoah High School Monday night received a sneak preview of a county supervisor’s race. Incumbent Alan Armstrong faces a challenge from Todd Maher for the county’s 2nd district supervisor’s Republican nomination. Both candidates’ nomination papers were circulated prior to the main caucus meeting inside the high school’s library. Armstrong is running for his second full term on the board. He told caucus attendees he enjoys being a supervisor—despite the controversy that sometimes goes with the job.
“I’ve lived here in town for approximately 42 years,” said Armstrong. “Owned and operated a restaurant in town for the last 24 years. I enjoy being a supervisor. It’s very controversial at times. For those who read the newspaper or listen to the news, we get a lot of airtime on a lot of different topics.
“I appreciate those who called and commented on things. It’s not always easy making decisions. It’s kind of a unique thing about being an American---there’s a lot of different ways to look at things, and that we don’t always agree,” he added.
Page County GOP Co-Chair Loren Johnson read a letter on behalf of Maher, who was unable to attend Monday night’s caucus. Maher has been employed for 25 years at Shenandoah’s Pella Corporation plant, where he currently serves as a continuous improvement technician specializing in cost savings and efficiencies. Maher’s letter stated that same focus could serve as an opportunity for the county.
“The job of county supervisor is one of great importance,” Maher’s letter stated, “and with many facets to understand all sides of many issues faced by residents, and by the county government, itself. If elected, it is my goal to cast thoughtful and objective votes, with the constitution as my guide.”
Johnson also read letters from three candidates seeking the GOP nomination in Iowa’s 3rd congressional district in the June 7th primary: Zach Nunn, Nicole Hasso and Gary Leffler. He also read a letter from Jim Carlin, who is challenging longtime incumbent Charles Grassley for the U.S. Senate’s Republican nomination. Monday’s caucuses included the regular business of selecting delegates for the Page County Republican Convention March 12th at the Clarinda Lied Public Library. District conventions take April 23rd, with the statewide convention set for June 11th.