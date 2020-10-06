(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to monitor the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Speaking to the Page County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the county's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate totals 23.5%. Erdman says most of the uptick is due to the recent outbreak at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.
"We have 33 inmates who have tested positive out there," said Erdman. "And, the state is sending in a strike team this week to do some mass testing. So, we're waiting on those results, and for that to happen."
Erdman has been meeting with the county's school officials regarding the increasing cases. Clarinda Lutheran School continues in the remote learning mode through October 14th because of recent student and staff cases. Despite the high positivity rate, Erdman says a shutdown in the county's other schools is not expected at this time.
"We feel at this point, the school districts aren't there," she said. "We're fully aware that our positivity rating's at 23.5%. But, if you factor in the prison, those inmates have nothing to do with our schooling. So, we are not even discussing having to go to remote learning yet in the majority of schools in our county."
As of Tuesday, Page County's coronavirus cases total 257, with 215 recovered. A total of 2,875 residents have been tested.