(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are backing a new approach to improving the community's housing stock.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council approved a proposal for a private housing demolition and rehabilitation program. Matt Sells is chair of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's housing committee. Sells says the pilot program provides city funding for private attempts to eliminate or renovate dilapidated structures. He says additional housing is needed in order to meet what he calls the "excellent economic development" efforts taking place in the community.
"We really have seen the need to continue to provide more housing opportunities in our community," said Sells. "That's something, as we did some strategic planning in the middle of last year as a chamber board of directors, is seen as a major issue we needed to address, and an opportunity."
Sells says the idea is to renovate structures before they fall into disrepair.
"One of the things we've really talked about is, can we start to catch some of these homes before they're too far gone?" he said. "Are their homes that have some quality structure to them that could be saved, rehabilitated, and turned into very good homes and affordable housing for our community members? That's really where this housing idea came from."
Sells says the program is in addition to other efforts addressing the city's housing needs, including the proposed senior housing project at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue, and the city's ongoing efforts to acquire nuisance properties, and either demolish them or sell them to interested developers.
"We'd love to try to take some of the work off of the city's hands when it comes to having to tear down problem properties," said Sells. "We think demolition is a great thing, especially if can lead to future rebuilds and things like that. That's why we're here, and that's why the program, itself, was brought before you today."
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says money from the city's property demolition and acquisition funds will cover the project. He adds the city has the capacity for bond for projects if the program proves a success.