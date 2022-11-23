(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are exploring all their options in addressing items arising from an ongoing facilities study.
That's according to Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia, who discussed the assessment at a special Clarinda School Board meeting with SiteLogiQ Tuesday night. The board tasked the firm with conducting the comprehensive review earlier this year. Privia tells KMA News SitelogiQ representatives hosted a "no surprises meeting," including the various ways the district could address facility needs based upon their initial review. Of top priority, Privia says the firm suggested that adding six classrooms at the current 7-12 grade building could go a long way in addressing the current space issues.
"Those would probably be for our middle school students and they would be almost on a wing by themselves which fits our program really well," said Privia. "The next thing they talked about was students going through our P.E. area and weightlifting -- the number of students there."
Privia adds the space crunch can also be partly attributed to the amount of classroom space needed to offer adequate programming for its students.
Additionally, Privia says the firm has presented a significant need to address the "behind the scenes" portions of the elementary school -- particularly the building's heat pumps, with 20 to 25 currently at or past their "end of life" threshold.
"It's really important that we to take the time to spend some money in that area to make sure we can heat and cool our schools for student comfort and those kinds of things and that'll get into a little bit of our ventilation system," Privia explained. "Making sure our CO2 levels are little bit lower -- they're not at a dangerous level by any means, but they are at a level that isn't condusive to school climates."
Privia says the district has also looked at adding a new bus loop at the elementary school.
"We'd really like to seperate the elementary bus loop and the parent drop off options," he said. "So, there's a couple scenarios -- one's at the front of the building for a new bus loop and there's one even at the back of the building that would be a new bus loop."
Other possible ideas have included refurbishing the district's CTE area, maintenance to the district's parking lots, bus barns, or creating a preschool at the current "Clarinda Innovation Learning Center." However, Privia says the board's next step is narrowing down its priorities.
"It just comes down to 'this is a project we'd really like to do and how much is that going to cost us,' and then we'll try to get estimates on that," said Privia. "Then we'll start working with a different company, Piper Sandler, seeing what possibilities there are for funding."
Privia emphasized that the board wants to continue taking the process one step at a time to ensure they get the best result possible for filling the school district and community's needs.