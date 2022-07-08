(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's new superintendent is getting acclimated to his new surroundings.
Jeff Privia officially took the district's reigns July 1, following his selection by the Clarinda School Board in early May. Privia comes to Clarinda from the Underwood School District, where he served as pre-K-5 principal for 19 years. He succeeds Chris Bergman, who announced her resignation back in January, and officially stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Privia says he actually began working in the district in June.
"On the surface, most schools do look like they do things the same way," said Privia. "Underneath that surface, though, everybody does things a little different. I'm just right now trying to learn the Cardinal Way. I've been working really hard here in our central office. That's a benefit of the superintendent's position, being able to start in the summer. You get to start a little slower--meeting people, those kinds of things."
In addition to meeting the district's staff, Privia has also met with Clarinda city and economic development staff. Other meetings are planned with representatives of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Cardinal Fund, a group of local residents raising money for district activities. Calling it "phenomenally well," Privia says he's enjoyed the reception thus far.
"Clarinda is a big family," he said. "And, the best part of being a family is, we all work together for the common good. That's really what the Clarinda community is about. They want a good school district, and they want it ran well. We've got some good things going on with the chamber, and all the activities they promote. Our economic development group, the activities they keep pushing forward to make Clarinda a great place to live. This is just a great community to be a part of."
One immediate task for Privia is the upcoming facilities study. Recently, the board selected SiteLogiQ to conduct a comprehensive probe of the district's present and future building needs.
"They're going to evaluate us from our blacktop to our rooftop," he said. "They're going to look at every mechanical, every electrical piece that we have in our school district. My goal is to really put us on a cycle, so that we're not caught with surprises of things that happened to break down in the middle of the year, and we're not prepared to pay, and we're able to budget for all those things that come up."
Based on public surveys, Privia says the most immediate need is addressing space issues at the district's 7-12 complex.
"We did get two modular trailers," he said, "so that we can move some classes to those, so that we have a little more space. It's not the best decision, it's not a long-term decision, by any means. It's just a short-term thing we need to do to buy us a little time, so that we don't want to waste a little money, or make any bad decisions. We want those experts come in and help make some of those decisions, so that we get the best bang for our buck."
Back in May, the board approved a three-year lease for a two-classroom portable building from Willscot Mobile Space Solutions for more than $135,000 to alleviate space issues in that building.
You can hear the full interview with Jeff Privia here: