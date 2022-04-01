(Clarinda) -- After an extensive search, Clarinda's School District has a new superintendent.
Members of the Clarinda School Board Friday afternoon announced the selection of Jeff Privia as its next superintendent. Currently pre-K-5 principal in the Underwood School District, Privia previously served as an elementary behavior disorders teacher in the Fort Madison district. He also served on the School Administrators of Iowa Representative Council from 2013-to-2015. Privia holds a master's degree in education from Drake University, and a bachelor's degree in education from Western Illinois University. He received his superintendent's license in advanced studies from Drake University in 2014.
Privia's selection was announced in a video posted on the Clarinda district's Facebook page early Friday afternoon.
"I've been an administrator for 19 years," said Privia. "Some of my goals are to build relationships with the board, community, staff and students, listen and learn, and help continue the success of Clarinda community schools.
"I can't wait to get started this summer. Let's go, Cardinals!" he added.
Privia was one of three finalists for the opening interviewed by board members and stakeholder groups on Wednesday. Other finalists were Jay Lutt, currently superintendent and pre-K principal in the Westwood School District, and Dennis McClain, currently shared superintendent in the Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center School District. Privia's tenure begins July 1st. He succeeds Chris Bergman, who announced her resignation in January. Grundmeyer Leader Services assisted Clarinda board members in the superintendent's search.