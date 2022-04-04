(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's new school superintendent says the district checked all the boxes for a relocation.
Recently, the Clarinda School Board announced the selection of Jeff Privia as its next superintendent, effective July 1st. Currently pre-K-5 principal in the Underwood School District, Privia succeeds Chris Bergman, who steps down at the end of the current school year. Privia tells KMA News he accepted the position because it met all of the criteria in his job search.
"I've been very picky over the last couple of years looking for a superintendent's position," said Privia. "The demographics that I looked at for where I'm currently at and Clarinda matched up very well. And, financially, Clarinda's sitting really well with financial issues, and it's something that I felt would be a comfortable transition for me."
Privia says Clarinda's district also has a strong administrative team in place, and its schools receive strong community support. Privia says other demographics attracted him to the district.
"I looked at the special education rate--it matched exactly where we were (at Underwood)," he said. "I looked at the free and reduced lunch rate--it seemed to match up really well. So, those were two big factors for me--something that I'm used to working with in trying to improve our school district for Underwood. I thought I would be a really good match for Clarinda."
Privia was among three finalists for the position interviewed by board members and community stakeholders last week. He accepted the superintendent's post after meeting with the board a second time following the interviews. Privia says the entire vetting process wasn't easy.
"To be honest with you, it can be pretty nerve wracking," said Privia. "You're interviewing with 25 people at a time. I went through two groups of mixed people, where it was staff, community and actually, we had students in there, also. So, it's a really good vetting process that Grundmeyer Leadership Services runs."
In his introductory video posted Friday on the district's Facebook page, Privia stated he hopes to build relationships with the board, community, staff and students. He says relationships are built through community involvement.
"I plan to go to as many activities as I can," said Privia, "whether those be school activities, and meet as many folks as possible. They have a golf outing coming up. They have Cruisin' Clarinda coming up in June. Those would be a couple activities I would like to be at, and be involved in, and meet as many people as I can."
Privia made his comments on KMA's 7:05 a.m. newscast Monday morning. You can hear the entire interview here: