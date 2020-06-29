(Ogallala) -- The suspect convicted in a Nebraska accident killing four southwest Iowa motorcyclists faces probation time.
Twenty-four-year-old Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez of Liberal, Kansas was sentenced Friday to four years of probation, and to perform 400 hours of community service. Cisneros-Hernandez pleaded no contest in February n Keith County, Nebraska District Court in connection with the July, 2017 accident on U.S. Highway 26 near Lake McConahey in western Nebraska. Court documents say the vehicle Cisneros-Hernandez was driving crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles. The crash killed 61-year-old Jim Matheny and 54-year-old Sheila Matheny, both of Bedford, and 58-year-old Michael Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese, both of Council Bluffs.
Cisneros-Hernandez reportedly told authorities that he had only had around one hour of sleep before he set off on a drive from Sidney, Montana, where he works, to his hometown in Liberal, Kansas, which was a drive of roughly 900 miles. Cisneros-Hernandez was originally charged with four counts of motor vehicle homicide. Prosecutors dropped three of those charges under a plea agreement, in which the suspect pleaded no contest.