(Council Bluffs) -- No charges are pending against a Council Bluffs probation officer in connection with a shooting incident.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber Wednesday announced the results of his office's investigation into the August 20th incident between Avenue G and McBride Street in Council Bluffs. Wilber's investigation determined that no action will be taken against Mike Brown, a parole/probation officer for Iowa's 4th Judicial District Department of Corrections, in connection with the shooting of 34-year-old Brandon Hines. The incident occurred while Brown was attempting to locate Hines' girlfriend, Kelsey Hanna, who was wanted on an escape warrant. Brown and another parole/probation officer spotted both suspects coming out of a house that afternoon. While attempting to escape, Hines crashed his vehicle into Officer Dan Newby's vehicle. Brown discharged his weapon six times as the vehicle headed toward him and he attempted to back away. The car struck Brown's leg and ran over his foot. Hines was eventually apprehended following a pursuit that crossed the Missouri River into Nebraska, and was taken to Nebraska Medicine for bullet wounds to the right shoulder and hand.
Wilber's conclusion was that Brown reasonably believed that deadly force was necessary to defend himself from Hines. A warrant for Hines has been issued, charging him with assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to inflict serious injury and felony theft. Hines remains in the Douglas County Jail, pending his extradition to Iowa.