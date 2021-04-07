Samantha Jo Kisler

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman was picked up on a Mills County warrant Tuesday.

Glenwood Police say 20-year-old Samantha Jo Kisler was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Kisler was released from the Mills County Jail on $2,500 bond.

