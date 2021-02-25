(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police reported two arrests Wednesday.
Police say 25-year-old Caleb Tyler Flynn of Shenandoah was arrested early Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for probation violation. The arrest took place in the 100 block of Webster Street at around 1 p.m. Flynn is being held in the Page County Jail on $10,000 bond.
In an unrelated note, Shenandoah Police also arrested 32-year-old Chynne Graham of Shenandoah on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 5th degree theft. The arrest took place in the 200 block of North Webster at around 7 p.m. Graham was released from custody after posting $300, and was given a court date to appear.