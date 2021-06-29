(Shenandoah) -- With a board member moving out of town, Shenandoah's School Board must search for a successor.
Meeting in special session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board discussed how best to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Darrin Bouray. Elected in November, 2019, Bouray is stepping down because his family is moving out of the district. Bouray's resignation is effective June 30th. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the process for filling a vacancy starts with posting the notice on the district's website.
"In addition to posting the notice, and including a letter of application," said Nelson, "it includes a survey that the applicants will fill out. It's a very simple survey. It just talks about why they're interested in the school district, what experience they have serving on any type of board, how they've involved in the community, what some of their goals of the position might be. Then, they will be asked to attend a special board meeting on July 22N.D. to talk with the board. So, they will be asked the same questions by the board that evening."
Nelson says the board is expected to make a decision that evening following the interviews. Under state code, the district has 30 days to fill the vacancy. Bouray's term expires in November, 2023. However, Nelson says the appointment process is different in this situation.
"They are appointed until the next election," she said. "Well, the next election is in November. It's a very short time period that this person will be appointed for. Then, their name will be printed on the ballot along with anybody else who would like to run to school board. They will either be voted in, or they won't be. But, it's for two possible options: they can run for the vacancy, which is two years, or they can run for the four-year vacancy, if they choose to do so."
Nelson expressed confidence the board will have plenty of applicants to choose from.
"I really believe that there are good people in Shenandoah and the entire district," said Nelson, "because people from the entire district are eligible to run for this position. I believe there will be good people that step forward to run for this opportunity."
Shenandoah's board last appointed a board member in the fall of 2019, when Dr. Timothy Smith temporarily filled the vacancy left by Kip Anderson's resignation. Smith lost to Bouray and Jeff Hiser in the November, 2019 elections. Information on applying for the school board position is available from the district's website, or by calling Board Secretary Lisa Holmes at 712-246-1581. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: