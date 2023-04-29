(Washington) -- Farm leaders told a House Ag panel the next farm bill must update reference prices and protect or even improve crop insurance.
National Corn Growers President Tom Haag laid out his group’s top 2023 farm bill priorities.
“Protecting the federal crop insurance, strengthening the producer safety net, bolstering U.S. international market developments, and supporting voluntary conservation programs.”
Haag and other commodity leaders joined General Farm Commodities Chair Austin Scott in complaining that PLC and ARC reference prices set in 2012 are way outdated.
“The current statutory reference price for corn is 3-dollars-and-70-cents per bushel, well below the current market price and long-term historical average prices.”
Haag called for boosting the effective reference price escalator above its current 115-percent cap.
USA Rice Chairman Kirk Satterfield credited House Ag for seeking a higher farm bill funding baseline need to update the support trigger.
“The cost of production being so much higher than 2012, it’s just a completely different world that we live in now, as far as pricing and input costs, it really needs to be relevant for the PLC to work.”
Others called for more support for buy-up crop insurance, more research dollars and a move away from ad hoc disaster aid that’s added 70 billion above farm bill costs over six-years.